St. Pete residential fire knocked down after flooding proved 'unique challenge' for responders

Fire rescue said the fire was finally put out after severe flooding caused by Hurricane Idalia initially hindered efforts.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fire crews in St. Petersburg's Shore Acres neighborhood say a fire that broke out at a home Wednesday morning has been extinguished but not before it was deemed a significant loss.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR) officials said the fire, which was first reported around 9:45 a.m. at a home in the coastal neighborhood of Shore Acres, was finally put out after severe flooding caused by Hurricane Idalia initially hindered SPFR efforts.

The residence, located on Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast, was already up in flames as emergency responders arrived and were met with flooding that created "unique challenges." Using small boats to reach the home, an occupant was rescued without injury before "specialized teams" successfully tackled the fire in High-Water Response Vehicles using limited equipment and a nearby fire hydrant.

SPFR Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Garth Swingle said in a statement around 2 p.m. that the situation was "dynamic" and that responders were prioritizing safety and "working diligently to bring the fire under control while taking every precaution to avoid further damage."

In an updated statement around 5 p.m., Swingle said the cause of the fire remains unknown and investigators will try to learn more about its origins when weather conditions improve.

