Family and close friends identified the victim as Miking Sims, a student at Andrew Robinson Elementary School.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The six-year-old victim in a deadly shooting Wednesday has been identified by friends and family as Miking Sims, a student at Andrew Robinson Elementary.

Miking was killed just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was asleep in bed at the Hollybrook Homes Apartments when he was hit by gunfire, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

A 12-year-old was also injured, struck by the same bullet. A 29-year-old man was also reported shot.

First Coast News heard from neighbors and law enforcement sources that the three victims were related. However, police are not revealing the relations due to laws surrounding identification of minors.

Hollybrook Homes Apartments does have security, but there was no one on duty at the time of the shooting, which happened outside of scheduled routines, according to the company’s vice president.