Kentucky student in racist attack caught on video banned from UK campus, officials say

Sophia Rosing withdrew from the university this week, and UK President Eli Capilouto said she will not be eligible to re-enroll.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky student accused of a racist assault captured on video is now banned from the campus and can't re-enroll as a student.

Sophia Rosing, who was a senior set to graduate next May, withdrew from the university on Tuesday, according to her attorney Fred Peters.

In an update on Wednesday, UK President Eli Capilouto said she will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student. Capilouto said she has also been permanently banned from the campus.

"I want to emphasize that this behavior was disgusting and devastating to our community," he said in the statement.

This comes after video of an altercation at a residence hall on Sunday went viral. In the video, Rosing can be seen attacking Kylah Spring, a Black student desk clerk, and using racial slurs.

"As a community working wholeheartedly to prevent racist violence, we also must be committed to holding people accountable for their actions," Capilouto said.

University officials said the Office for Student Conduct began a review within hours of learning of the incident.

Hundreds of students rallied on campus Monday night in support of Spring.

"This is a recurring issue in and around American school systems no matter what age," Spring said. "I am deeply saddened by the events that took place, but I am most grateful for justice that is to come and to Miss Rosing. You will not break my spirit."

Capilouto said although Rosing is no longer a student at the university, their investigations into the incident will continue.

"That includes our cooperation with an investigation into criminal charges filed; our Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct being reviewed by our Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity," he said, adding that further charges could come later as these investigations move forward.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.