Former South Carolina residents now living in Hawaii share devastation of ongoing fires

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some former South Carolina residents who relocated to Hawaii are telling their stories of strength and survival in the midst of the fires there.

The Pyle family previously lived in Ladson and became Hawaii residents last year after moving to Lahaina. Now, their home and everything they had is gone.

“Devastating. I didn't really believe it at first. I just couldn't believe it. I just didn't really know until my uncle came back on his scooter. He said, 'It's gone, everything's gone'," said 15-year-old Carter Pyle.

The same spirit they say drew them to the islands is the same one that’s helping them get through the aftermath of the flames.

“Thankfully, we were all home together that day. We were able to get to safety, even though a lot of people here were not," mother Leah Pyle said. "They lost a lot of family. We're just thankful we were able to get to safety, we were all together. Everything else can be rebuilt."

The spirit of the islands is calling others like Lee Anderson with Sugar Beach Events in Charleston to help.

“We have a venue in Kihei. The morning after the fires, when we started hearing what was going on, within about two or three hours, we said we have to do something. People are going to need food and that's what we do," Anderson explained.

Jenn Marr is working directly with Sugar Beach through Les Dames d' Escoffier to be a friendly face, making food and passing it out to first responders.

“Many of my volunteers are affected, many of them have lost everything, and we wouldn't even know that's what's going on unless they tell us," Marr explained.

Marr says now those in Maui are just trying to find their aloha again.