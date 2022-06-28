Conservation officers say Thomas Kenning helped the girl to safety before "going under the water and not resurfacing."

PORTER, Ind. — Lifeguards recovered the body of a Florida man Monday after he tried to save the life of a teenager, Indiana conservation officers said.

Thomas Kenning, 38, of St. Petersburg, was visiting with family at Porter Beach when he saw a girl in distress in Lake Michigan, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Kenning's family members said he ran into the water right away to help get the girl to safety. “My last image of him is standing in the water holding his hand out to her," said Kenning's mom Sharon.

After he helped the teen, he slipped under the water. “His last breath was literally for someone else," said his wife Jasmine.

A short time later, Indiana Dunes State Park lifeguards arrived at the scene and pulled Kenning from the water. Officers said he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Kenning's family said he taught at Plato Academy Schools for several years. He also wrote multiple books about nature and history.

“Everywhere he went he embraced his environment and his surroundings. He wrote books about it to share with people to try and open their eyes to the things around them," said his mother.

His former students said he was an incredible teacher who always made learning fun. They said it's not surprising he risked his life to save someone else's.

“It was such a Mr. Kenning way to go, he always put others first," said Emily Gardner, a former student of his.

At the time of the incident, the state park beach was closed to swimming because of dangerous conditions.

Officials estimated the waves were 3-5 feet high.

Porter Beach is an unguarded beach and is considered “swim at your own risk.”