x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National

California teacher resigns after parents accuse her of writing N-word near student's picture

Lincoln Unified School District officials say they cannot comment on the specifics of the incident because it is related to student disciplinary records.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teacher resigned from Lincoln Unified School District after facing pressure from parents accusing them of writing a racial slur near a student's picture.

School district officials announced Friday a Sierra Middle School dual-language program teacher stepped down. They are currently looking for a new teacher.

Students told officials they stumbled upon a seating chart with the N-word written in quotations near a student's picture.

"We're told... the seating chart is where the teacher uses to take her notes and notate points. From my understanding, she might have heard this kid say a form of that word and very casually notated it on her clipboard. But not in the same way he said it, in the form of a racial slur," mother of four Liz Manipol-Lee told ABC10 Thursday.

School district officials say they cannot comment on the specifics of the alleged incident because it involves student disciplinary records.

WATCH MORE: 

Stockton parents call for teacher to be fired after racial slur was allegedly found

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out