TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A semi plowed into a home in Sylvania Township overnight, leaving the home destroyed.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at Crissey Road. State troopers say the the driver of the semi failed to stop while traveling northbound on Crissey and drove straight into a farm home. The home is part of the Louis Keil and Sons greenhouse.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the crash. Nobody was injured. Troopers are looking into a possible mechanical issue with the truck.

Central Avenue was closed for some time following the crash due to a gas leak. It has since been re-opened.

Family members tell WTOL 11 two of the family members have lived in the home for around fifty years. That family now has no power or electricity to the home.