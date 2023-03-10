How the 'Taylor Swift effect' is seeping into the NFL

Sportswear company Fanatics said after Taylor Swift was seen supporting the Chiefs, his jersey sales skyrocketed 400%.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been near a screen the past couple of weeks, you've likely heard that pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas Chiefs star Travis Kelce have a budding romance.

And now we're seeing the Taylor Swift effect goes way beyond her concerts and tours.

Travis Kelce has been a popular NFL for years now, but ever since he started seeing Taylor Swift, he has reached a new level of fame.

Let's connect the dots.

You're about to see a lot more Kelce 87 jerseys out and about, no matter where you are.

In their first episode after Travis Kelce was seen leaving his game with Taylor Swift, the show "New Heights" got nearly 2 million views. And it's only going up from here.

After rumors swirled about a special appearance by Taylor Swift at Sunday Night Football in New York where the Chiefs played the Jets, ticket prices soared 175%.

