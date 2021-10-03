Officials said that Daphne Westbrook is 5'3", 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Chattanooga in October 2019.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl from Chattanooga on Wednesday. She was last seen in October 2019 in the city. She did not return from a weekend visit with her non-custodial father, John Westbrook, officials said.

Daphne Westbrook is 5'3", 110 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes, according to a release from TBI. Authorities said they believed John may have traveled to the western U.S. with Daphne and that he has contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California and Washington.

Officials said that Daphne and John could be anywhere. In recent weeks, officials said that they found evidence that made authorities become concerned for Daphne's wellbeing.

Information about that evidence was not immediately available.

In June 2020, Hamilton County authorities got a warrant and charged John with custodial interference. On Feb. 23, 2021, John was charged with aggravated kidnapping due to Daphne's disappearance, officials said.

In October, Daphne was placed on TBI's missing children website.

TBI said that they are issuing an AMBER Alert because a warrant has been issued for a crime in Tennessee. They said they hope that if evidence points to John and Daphne being in another state, that state will be able to issue an AMBER Alert faster.

They said that since Daphne is not currently in Tennessee, TBI did not request alerts to be sent to phones and asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation not to use instate signs alerting drivers of her disappearance.

John is 6'4", 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Daphne or John's location should call (423) 209-7415 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. Tips can also be emails to tipstotbi@tn.gov or findingdaphne@hcdatn.org.