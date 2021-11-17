Authorities issue alert for missing Tennessee 3-year-old

Police said the father was on his way to drop off his son, Noah, to his family over the weekend. However, police said he never showed up.

GALLATIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (11/17/21): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has upgraded an Endangered Child Alert for a Gallatin 3-year-old boy to an AMBER Alert.

According to the TBI, Noah Clare hasn't been seen since November 6, and his father Jacob, 35, is now wanted for aggravated kidnapping.

Last week, the Sevierville Police Department asked people to be on the lookout for the father and son. According to the SPD, the two were headed to the East Tennessee/Gatlinburg area.

As of Tuesday, the search has been extended to Arizona. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the father's vehicle was spotted in Parker, Arizona. Later they said the car was found in San Clemente, California.

UPDATE: The Subaru Legacy mentioned in our ongoing #TNAMBERAlert for #NoahClare has been located in San Clemente, CA.



We have requested that states's assistance with spreading word about the case.

The TBI said they requested help from the state to inform the public about the case.

Authorities said the father drives a silver/grey 2005 Subaru Legacy that had several distinctive stickers and damage to the left rear. The TBI said it now appears the stickers have been removed based on a surveillance photo that recently captured the vehicle.

The vehicle has a specialty U.S. Air Force/military license plate issued in Tennessee with a tag of 42MY10.

Officials also said that it appeared the car had been filled with clothing, camping gear and several other items.

According to a release from TBI, Jacob bought the car from a person on Facebook Marketplace. A tow company in San Clemente, California impounded the car on Nov. 13 and three days later, law enforcement processed evidence from the car that may help their investigation, according to authorities.

3-year-old Noah Clare has been missing since November 6, according to the TBI. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

The Gallatin Police Department said the father, Jacob Clare, is from Kentucky and is believed to be connected to the boy's disappearance. The TBI said he's wanted for custodial interference.

According to police, officers are working with the Beaver Dam Police Department in Ohio County, Kentucky. Police said the father left his home with his 16-year-old niece late Friday night or early Saturday morning.