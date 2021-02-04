18-year-old dies using body to shield 10-year-old from gunfire, reports say

Al-Tarrek Bell is being remembered as a hero.

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. — Al-Tarrek Bell had his whole life ahead of him. He was turning 19 in one month and was close to graduating high school with dreams of becoming a model.

But his life was cut short when his family says he sacrificed himself to protect his girlfriend's 10-year-old nephew, WABC reports.

On March 27, Bell was in the back seat of a car that was hit by gunfire, killing him and the driver, 25-year-old Sadiel Gonzalez, according to police.

Two other people in the car were not injured in the shooting, the report says. One of them was a 10-year-old boy, who survived because Al-Tarrek shielded him from the gunfire, according to the boy's mother.

"He shield my son, and made sure he was safe. I will never ever, forget you!!" the boy's mother, Jacqueline Santiago said on Facebook. "You gave your life to save his.You are your brothers keeper."

WABC says Bell draped his own body over the 10-year-old as bullets ripped through the car.

"Thank God my son was there to protect the little boy in the back seat," Bell's mother Izetta Howell told WABC.

"For him to save his life, that meant the world to me even though my son is gone; but just to know that my son had a heart of gold, it makes it even better to deal with."

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.