Tesla destroyed by fire after car gets flooded during Hurricane Idalia

The car caught fire while on a tow truck. No one was hurt.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Tesla was destroyed after catching fire on the back of a tow truck Thursday morning, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Police say the owner of the Tesla had his car parked near 66th Street North and Park Boulevard where saltwater flooded the area thanks to Hurricane Idalia. The man didn't try to start the flood-impacted car but rather called a tow truck to get it taken away.

However, police say the Tesla caught fire while it was on the back of the tow truck.

Sky 10 flew over the area and captured images of the fire's aftermath, showing the car's charred remains. The tow truck was no longer there.

No injuries were reported from this fire.