Mail addressed to prisoners will now go to a central location where letters will be scanned and uploaded to prisoners' tablet devices.

DALLAS — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) began phasing out physical mail delivery this week.

Prisoners will no longer receive physical letters, photographs and drawings from friends or family. Instead, those parcels will go to a central location for scanning.

Inmates will be able to access digital, colorized copies of their mail on their tablet devices. A few inmates in tight custody do not have tablets and will instead receive black-and-white, physical copies of their mail.

Legal and media mail, books and magazines will be delivered as usual.

The state aims to prevent people from mailing drugs, phones or weapons to prisoners with the new policy. Jailers have confiscated letters soaked in liquid narcotics, for example.

"While no single effort can completely stop the transmission of dangerous contraband, we feel that every measure we can take to improve health and safety in our facilities is worth adopting," a TDCJ spokesperson said.

But advocates say the change will deprive prisoners of a physical connection to their loved ones.

"Isn't there a difference when you get a physical piece of mail versus a text message from someone saying, 'I love you?'" asked Jennifer Toon, project director for the Lioness Justice Impacted Women's Alliance.

Toon spent time in prison, where she says she collected letters from her brother and father.

"I'd run my hand over their signature," she said. "It's just different when it's the hand-written, tangible thing."

Experts also question whether the change will significantly hinder the flow of contraband into state facilities. A 2021 Texas Tribune investigation found that contraband rates didn't change, even after the state rolled back mail privileges and barred visitation because of COVID-19.

That data indicated corrupt prison staff are most responsible for the introduction of contraband into the facilities where they work.

The TDCJ has so far phased-out personal mail delivery to 10 state prisons. The phase-out will continue until all facilities move to the digital system in the coming weeks.

People should now address their letters to:

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Inmate’s Full First and Last Name + TDCJ Number

PO Box 660400

Dallas, TX 75266-0400