Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said Thursday that the teacher talking in the video will not be returning to the classroom.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: This story was updated Thursday with new information regarding the teacher's resignation.

A North Texas middle school teacher has resigned after a video surfaced online of her talking about political issues and the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas-based conservative talk-radio host Dana Loesch shared a video she claimed to have received from a family of Colleyville Middle School, showing the teacher talking in the hallway with two other colleagues.

WFAA has since been able to confirm with district officials the validity of the video.

While much of the conversation is inaudible, towards the end video, the teacher can be heard saying conservative Christians "need to get COVID and die." She also spoke about comparisons of the COVID-19 vaccine to the flu vaccine.

After the video surfaced, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said Wednesday in a letter to parents that the teacher seen talking in the video was placed on administrative leave.

"This afternoon, GCISD learned about an online video of a Colleyville Middle School teacher talking to two colleagues in a high-traffic area on campus," the statement said. "The sentiments expressed in the video do not reflect the views of GCISD or Colleyville Middle School."

Then Thursday, the district provided an update that said the teacher in the video had resigned and would not be returning to the classroom. In this update, the district also said it is working to "ensure that her students experience as little disruption in their learning as possible."

"The views expressed in that video do not reflect the opinions or the professionalism of Colleyville Middle School and other GCISD employees" the update said. "It is inexcusable to wish harm on those with whom we disagree."

Please read this message to the GCISD Community: pic.twitter.com/lNCkGB0ydZ — Grapevine-Colleyville ISD (@GCISD) February 24, 2022

On Thursday afternoon, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Board President Jorge Rodriguez released a message in support of placing the employee on leave, saying the board "strongly rejects the expressions" made in the video.