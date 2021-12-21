Reward offered in case of three siblings missing from Texas

Texas deputies are searching for a man wanted on out-of-state warrants and his three children.

HONDO, Texas — Medina County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted on out-of-state warrants and his three children. The U.S. Marshals announced Wednesday night they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe location of the family.

Jonathan Wright, 40, is the suspect at the center of an AMBER Alert issued on Tuesday night.

Wright was last seen in the area around County Road 366 and FM 2676 in Hondo. The sheriff’s office believes they could be walking in the Rio Medina or Castroville area.

11-year-old Jonathan, 9-year-old Lucas and 8-year-old Ariana were last seen with their father near the Settlers Pass subdivision.

“He’s got to be getting desperate, tired, hungry. They have no phone, no transportation, they don’t know anybody here,” Sheriff Randy Brown tells KENS 5.

According to a spokesperson for the city of Mooresville, North Carolina, Wright is wanted for charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

After their car broke down—Sheriff Brown says they spent three weeks camping out, although it’s not clear how long they may have been in South Texas.

People living in the Settler’s Pass neighborhood believe Wright’s wife was seen in the area days ago.

This weekend, she and her two older kids were seen walking away from a general store in Rio Medina near the intersection of FM 471 and FM 2676—where deputies made contact.

Sheriff Brown said the mother was with her two teenage boys at the time.

“She said they had been living in the woods and her husband is wanted…She’s still in a safe place and she will not leave until she has her babies back with her,” Sheriff Brown said the mother is a victim herself.

Sheriff Brown says many resources are being used for the investigation. Helicopters are in the air and deputies are driving on the ground to search for the man and children.

“He needs to turn himself in. He needs to let these kids get back with their mother. That’s the biggest thing. He needs to step up and be a dad, quit worrying about his freedom,” Sheriff Brown said.

The three children were last seen possibly wearing green outerwear.