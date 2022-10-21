First responders realized something was wrong after finding four dead birds at the scene.

AKRON, Ohio — What started as a call for a medical emergency at the Timber Top Apartments in the 1000 block of Rocky Brook Drive in Akron resulted in 20 units being evacuated after first responders detected high levels of carbon monoxide.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is also reporting that 66-year-old Eva Burgess of Mentor was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:06 a.m. She had been found dead inside the bathroom at one of the apartments, according to new details released Friday morning. Her death is being investigated as "possible carbon monoxide." An autopsy found no evidence of trauma or foul play.

Akron Fire Lt. Tim Morrison says the call first came in around 11 p.m.

While first responders were talking with a man who wasn’t feeling well at the apartment, he was expressing concern about his birds and asked for somebody to check on them. When they did, Lt. Morrison says four birds were found dead at the bottom of the cage.

As first responders then talked with the man’s parents about how they were feeling, Lt. Morrison says officials realized something wasn’t right based on their responses.

Upon further investigation, crews determined the apartment – and surrounding areas – had high levels of carbon monoxide.

While first responders were evacuating the other occupied units, Lt. Morrison tells 3News they broke one door down after getting no response. Once inside, they found two adults who were both unconscious. Two babies were also found in the unit, but Lt. Morrison says both were alert.

Lt. Morrison says 10 people were evaluated at the scene, eight of which were then transported.

The incident remains under investigation.

