Tyson Foods partners with Walmart to donate 600K meals for Kentucky Storm Relief

Tyson is donating 600,000 meals to help feed families impacted by the recent tornadoes.

KENTUCKY, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced they have partnered with Walmart to donate 600,000 meals and deploy other disaster relief efforts to help support parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and other states impacted by the recent tornadoes.

“We’re deeply saddened by the damage and loss of life caused by this powerful storm and we want to do our part to help,” said John R. Tyson, executive vice president & chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “We’re pitching in to help Tyson team members who have experienced storm damage, and we will continue to work with local community partners to learn where our resources and expertise can be best utilized.”

Tyson will provide the meals to the following areas:

Mayfield, Ky.

Bowling Green, Ky.

Samburg, Tenn.

Dresden, Tenn.

Tyson Foods says Mayfield is home to Tyson team members who work at its poultry complex in nearby Union City, Tennessee.

Tyson Foods says it plans to locate its Meals That Matter® disaster relief trailer and its volunteers at the Walmart Supercenter in Mayfield this week.