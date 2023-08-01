TIMELINE | 1 faculty member killed in UNC Shooting

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Shots were fired in Caudill Labs on the UNC Chapel Hill campus at 1:02 p.m. on Aug. 28, university officials confirm.

Officials said the suspect was taken into custody around 2:38 p.m. Lockdown was lifted at 4:13 p.m.

UNC Police will hold a press conference at 5:45 p.m.

PRESS CONFERENCE:

The UNC Chancellor confirmed shots were fired in Caudill Labs. Confirmed one faculty member was killed. Police did not identify the faculty member.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Chancellor said class was canceled for Tuesday.

Brian James, Chief of UNC Police, confirmed a suspect is in custody, but will not release identifying details. Charges have not yet been filed against the suspect.

James could not confirm a motive. Police have not located the weapon used, but said they were looking for a firearm. Police did identify a car possibly connected to the scene.

The Chancellor commended the students' response to the incident.

Police did detain another person but said they later determined it was not the suspect. James said that person as detained due to matching the description of the suspect and being in close proximity to the scene.

The Chief of Police said there are emergency protocols in place for each building.

TIMELINE:

UNC put out an Alert Carolina warning students to go inside and avoid windows at 1:03 p.m.

!Alert Carolina!

Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/sLY3gL8DKY — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) August 28, 2023

At 2:35 p.m., UNC Police released a photo of the person of interest.

This photo shows a person of interest in today’s armed and dangerous person situation. If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911. pic.twitter.com/NHG5CTjby4 — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

At 2:49 p.m., Governor Roy Cooper confirmed a shooting happened on the UNC campus.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is delaying dismissal at all levels, announced at 2:59 p.m.

For planning purposes, this means dismissal at all levels of school will be significantly delayed today. Once the “all clear” is given, we’ll begin dismissing in the usual order, with elementary students first, followed by middle schools and high schools. (2/4) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (@chccs) August 28, 2023

UNC released another alert at 3:14 p.m. urging students to stay sheltered in place until an all clear is given and canceled all classes.

!AlertCarolina! Emergency–Update: Stay sheltered in place until all clear given. All classes & events cancelled for rest of day. Check https://t.co/OGxjhFegSW for updates. — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) August 28, 2023

Around 3:30 p.m., UNC Health told anyone on-site at UNC Hospitals to continue sheltering in place

UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus remains on lockdown following reports of an armed, dangerous person on campus: • If you are... Posted by UNC Health on Monday, August 28, 2023

At 3:43, Alert Carolina said the suspect is still at large.

!AlertCarolina! Emergency–Update: Continue to stay sheltered in place until all clear given. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large. Check https://t.co/p5zdqNriE5 for updates. — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) August 28, 2023

At 3:51, UNC Police urged students to stay sheltered in place.

!Alert Carolina! Emergency–Update: Stay sheltered in place. All classes & events are canceled for the remainder of the day. Updates: https://alertcarolina.unc. — UNC Police (@UNCPolice) August 28, 2023

At 3:40 p.m, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools received an all-clear, allowing the dismissal for elementary and middle schools. High school students released at 4 p.m.

UNC issues an all-clear at 4:14 p.m.

!Alert Carolina!

All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities. https://t.co/sLY3gL8DKY — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) August 28, 2023

Rep. Jon Hardister confirms suspect is in custody at 4:08 p.m.

Our office is monitoring the situation at UNC very closely and we are receiving updates from campus staff. Multiple law enforcement agencies are engaged and shelter in place continues. Suspect in custody. Officials will have more updates ASAP. #ncga #ncpol — Rep. Jon Hardister (@JonHardister) August 28, 2023

Alert Carolina tells students to avoid Caudill Labs at 4:26 p.m.

Rep. Jon Hardister said the suspect appears to be a grad student. Press conference at 5 p.m.

Lockdown lifted at UNC. Suspect in custody — appears to be graduate student. Officials are planning to have press conference at 5 PM. #ncga #ncpol — Rep. Jon Hardister (@JonHardister) August 28, 2023

At 4:53 p.m., UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill spokesperson Alan Wolf released a statement saying they have not received any patients from the incident.

Student reaction to the shooting

NC State gives statement of support.

WFMY News 2 reporter Hannah Jefferies shows K-9s outside Caudill Labs

We’re over here at Caudill Laboratories the FBI’s Evidence Response Team has dogs out sniffing near the windows and around the bushes. Posted by Hannah Jeffries TV on Monday, August 28, 2023

UNC Chapel Hill confirmed shots were fired in Caudill Laboratories at 1:02 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody around 2:38 p.m., with an all-clear issued at 4:13 p.m.

