TIMELINE | 1 faculty member killed in UNC Shooting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Shots were fired in Caudill Labs on the UNC Chapel Hill campus at 1:02 p.m. on Aug. 28, university officials confirm.
Officials said the suspect was taken into custody around 2:38 p.m. Lockdown was lifted at 4:13 p.m.
UNC Police will hold a press conference at 5:45 p.m.
PRESS CONFERENCE:
The UNC Chancellor confirmed shots were fired in Caudill Labs. Confirmed one faculty member was killed. Police did not identify the faculty member.
No other injuries were reported, police said.
Chancellor said class was canceled for Tuesday.
Brian James, Chief of UNC Police, confirmed a suspect is in custody, but will not release identifying details. Charges have not yet been filed against the suspect.
James could not confirm a motive. Police have not located the weapon used, but said they were looking for a firearm. Police did identify a car possibly connected to the scene.
The Chancellor commended the students' response to the incident.
Police did detain another person but said they later determined it was not the suspect. James said that person as detained due to matching the description of the suspect and being in close proximity to the scene.
The Chief of Police said there are emergency protocols in place for each building.
TIMELINE:
UNC put out an Alert Carolina warning students to go inside and avoid windows at 1:03 p.m.
At 2:35 p.m., UNC Police released a photo of the person of interest.
At 2:49 p.m., Governor Roy Cooper confirmed a shooting happened on the UNC campus.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is delaying dismissal at all levels, announced at 2:59 p.m.
UNC released another alert at 3:14 p.m. urging students to stay sheltered in place until an all clear is given and canceled all classes.
Around 3:30 p.m., UNC Health told anyone on-site at UNC Hospitals to continue sheltering in place
At 3:43, Alert Carolina said the suspect is still at large.
At 3:51, UNC Police urged students to stay sheltered in place.
At 3:40 p.m, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools received an all-clear, allowing the dismissal for elementary and middle schools. High school students released at 4 p.m.
UNC issues an all-clear at 4:14 p.m.
Rep. Jon Hardister confirms suspect is in custody at 4:08 p.m.
Alert Carolina tells students to avoid Caudill Labs at 4:26 p.m.
Rep. Jon Hardister said the suspect appears to be a grad student. Press conference at 5 p.m.
At 4:53 p.m., UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill spokesperson Alan Wolf released a statement saying they have not received any patients from the incident.
Student reaction to the shooting
NC State gives statement of support.
WFMY News 2 reporter Hannah Jefferies shows K-9s outside Caudill Labs
