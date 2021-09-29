Jack Harlow sending college students up to $500 over Venmo. How you can get some instant cash, too.

Venmo has partnered with Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow for a 24-hour giveaway that also includes a $10,000 grand prize raffle.

HOUSTON — A lucky college student could win $10,000 through the #VenmoU Cash Drop, a 24-hour giveaway that started early Wednesday.

Or if you don't win the grand prize, Venmo said you could pocket up to $500 toward your college expenses. It's open to all undergrad and graduate students attending an accredited U.S. college, according to the rules.

How to enter

First, you must have a Venmo account — or sign up for one, it's free.

Next, go to Venmou.com. Enter the mobile number associated with your Venmo account to spin the wheel for a chance to instantly win $1 - $500, sent from Jack Harlow to your Venmo account.

You will automatically be entered into a drawing for the $10,000 grand prize.

And yes, Jack Harlow. The Grammy-nominated rapper...brand new whip, just hopped in...Jack Harlow.

Contestants have until 12:59 a.m. Thursday to spin the wheel.

I partnered with @Venmo to give out $100K because college is expensive.



The #VenmoU cash drop is live, so spin

to win up to $500 + a chance at $10K: https://t.co/oU7536R3eJ pic.twitter.com/iE3NX1pgAb — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) September 29, 2021

From textbooks to tuition fees, the cost of college is getting higher and higher.

According to Venmo, research shows nearly 64% of the graduating class of 2020 borrowed an average of $29,927 in loans — that up roughly 13% from 2010.

Venmo and Harlow hope to help college students by putting a little extra money in their pockets.

"I partnered with [Venmo] to give out $100K because college is expensive," Harlow tweeted about the giveaway.