Zion Williamson, Angel Reese team up for commercial

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson and national champion Angel Reese joined forces in a Starry commercial.

The lemon-lime soft drink started being distributed earlier this year. The theme of the commercial is "3 is Greater than 2."

Willaimson and Reese were joined by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl Anthony-Townes.

In the commercial, Reese takes Williamson's Starry drink and hits him with the "You can't see me" as the trio sits in the bleachers.