Woman falls to her death at Colorado stadium

The woman was attending a Kenny Chesney concert at the stadium when she died after falling from an escalator railing, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — A woman died after falling off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night.

The initial call for an outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. came in at 10:52 p.m., Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

Investigators determined the woman was attending the Kenny Chesney concert and was sitting on an escalator railing when she fell, landing in the concourse below and dying from her injuries.

The death is being investigated as accidental, DPD said.

Empower Field at Mile High released the following statement on the death:

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday's concert at Empower Field at Mile High."

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate incident."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Wach more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and Daily+, an original stream program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.