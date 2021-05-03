Woman impaled by tree limb has 7 broken ribs, husband says

Theresa Roy, 79, was impaled when a falling pine tree struck the vehicle she was riding in.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine passenger who was impaled when a falling pine tree struck the SUV she was riding in suffered seven broken ribs but she’s getting better day by day.

The husband of 79-year-old Theresa Roy said she has a long recovery ahead but he's thankful they're alive after the bizarre incident on Tuesday.

David Roy, 78, the driver of the 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

David Roy, 78, was driving his 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe north on Pond Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday when high winds caused a tree to snap and fall onto the SUV as it drove by.

Sidney Fire and Rescue used the jaws of life to reach her and then cut the tree limb with a hand saw so she could be taken to MaineGeneral hospital in Augusta.

She was initially listed in critical condition but on Friday was listed in fair condition.