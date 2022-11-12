x
Woman dies after being struck by semi loaded with 80,000 pounds of corn

Investigators say a semi-truck was heading westbound and lost control when attempting to pass a turning vehicle.
MICHIGAN, USA — A woman has died in a fatal semi vs. car crash in Courtland Township Saturday afternoon, says the Michigan State Police. 

The incident happened on 14 Mile Road and 14 Mile Court on Nov. 12. 

Investigators say a semi-truck, carrying 80,000 pounds of corn, was heading westbound and lost control when attempting to pass a turning vehicle. It crossed into the center line, colliding into the victim who was headed eastbound. 

According to MSP, a passenger has also been hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The lanes have now reopened.

