Woman stabbed 17-year-old nephew with knife, police say

When officers arrived at the home, she was still holding the knife in her hand.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenaged boy was seriously injured when he was allegedly stabbed by his aunt while trying to protect another family member, police say.

It happened in the 4200 block of Fortuna Street on the west side around 8 p.m. Friday night.

Officials were called out to the location for reports of a cutting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found the 36-year-old woman still holding the knife that was allegedly used in the attack, being held down by the 17-year-old victim.

He had two stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police say the teen was trying to protect a family member from the suspect when the suspect attacked him with a knife.

This is an ongoing investigation.

