'Worst wreck I've ever seen': Georgia coroner talks about deadly crash that killed family of 3

MACON, Ga. — A mother and her two kids are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 in Macon Sunday. Coroner Leon Jones says his office was able to confirm the identity of the victims and notify their family Monday.

Jones says the family of three was from Jacksonville, Florida. He says they were driving back home from Locust Grove Sunday afternoon and that the family was looking to move to Henry County.

Jones confirmed the identity of the victims-- 41-year-old Karen Gregory, her son 19-year-old Kyron, and her daughter 9-year-old Yahvi.

Kyron was driving their 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe from Locust Grove--about 50 minutes north of Macon--to their home in Jacksonville.

Jones says at around 2 p.m. Sunday, their SUV swerved off the road, slid down an embankment, and hit a tree. Then, flames engulfed the vehicle.

"In my career in EMS and coroner, that was the worst wreck I've ever seen. The worst wreck I've ever seen," Jones said. "We couldn't find out what vehicle it was. We just couldn't tell."

Photos from the scene show only part of the SUV's frame remaining after fire filled the wreckage.

Jones says the vehicle was burned so badly that investigators had to use the vehicle identification number (VIN) to try to figure out the make and model.

Investigators were able to trace that VIN to find the car registration and the owner's name.

Jones says he contacted authorities in Florida while working to notify the family. He had no luck until a call Monday morning.

"I got a call from her sister in Florida this morning that they've been looking for her and they didn't show up," Jones said.

He says Gregory's sister saw the story of a bad wreck in Macon Sunday and called to see if their family members were involved.

"They're in our prayers," Jones said.

Jones says now, they're working to schedule autopsies with the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.