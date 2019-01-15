WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — A Navajo Code Talker who used his native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II has died in New Mexico at age 94.

Navajo Nation officials say Alfred K. Newman died Sunday at a nursing home in Bloomfield.

Newman was among hundreds of Navajos who served in the Marine Corps, using a code based on their native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II.

RELATED: These WWII Navajo Code Talkers were honored at the White House

During World War II, Newman served during WWII in the First Battalion, 21st Marine Regiment and Third Marine Division and saw combat at Bougainville Island, Guam, Iwo Jima, Kwajalein Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, New Georgia and New Caledonia.

Newman is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betsy. They had five children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending.

PHOTOS: Honoring the Navajo Code Talkers
01 / 18
Sgt. Maj. Dan Akee passed away on the morning of Oct. 14, 2016. (Photo: Arizona Governor's Office)
02 / 18
Navajo Nation Code Talker David Patterson Sr. (Photo: Navajo Nation)
03 / 18
Navajo Code Talker George James Sr. listens as US President Barack Obama speaks to the 2012 Tribal Nations Conference.
04 / 18
George James, Sr., served at the Battle of Iwo Jima. (Photo: Marvcallo Silver/Special to 12 News)
05 / 18
George James, Sr. enlisted in the Marine Corps when he was 17. (Photo: Marvcallo Silver/Special to 12 News)
06 / 18
George James, Sr., was a Navajo Code Talker in WWII. (Photo: Marvcallo Silver/Special to 12 News)
07 / 18
Navajo Code Talker Joe H. Kellwood died at 95 years old.
08 / 18
Native American members of the Navajo Code Talkers, Bill Toledo (L), Peter MacDonald (C) and George James, Sr. (R), listen as US President Barack Obama speaks in 2012.
09 / 18
Members of the Navajo Code Talkers Association salute during the Presentation of Colors during day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Pepsi Center August 25, 2008. (Photo: Getty Images)
10 / 18
Navajo code talker Dr. Samuel Billison speaks about his days as a U.S. Marine in World War II during a Library of Congress History Project seminar at the U.S.S. Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on June 6, 2002
11 / 18
Members of the elite Navajo Code Talkers, the famed U.S. Marine unit who delivered unbreakable codes during World War II battles against the Japanese, look on before the start of the annual Veterans Day parade November 11, 2009.
12 / 18
Members of the elite Navajo Code Talkers, the famed U.S. Marine unit who delivered unbreakable codes during World War II battles against the Japanese, look on before the start of the annual Veterans Day parade November 11, 2009.
13 / 18
World War II, Navajo code talkers for the Marine Corps are honored before the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field on September 11, 2015.
14 / 18
Native American members of the Navajo Code Talkers listen as US President Barack Obama speaks during the White House Tribal Nations Conference at the Department of the Interior.
15 / 18
Navajo Code Talker Bill Toledo listens as US President Barack Obama speaks to the 2012 Tribal Nations Conference at the Department of Interior.
16 / 18
Members of the elite Navajo Code Talkers, the famed U.S. Marine unit who delivered unbreakable codes during World War II battles against the Japanese, salute before the start of the annual Veterans Day parade November 11, 2009 in New York City.
17 / 18
Edmund Harjo (C), 96, a Seminole Indian code talker and a World War II veteran of the 195th Field Artillery Battalion, poses for photographers during the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony.
18 / 18
Frank Willetto (2nd R) of Crownpoint, New Mexico, and Keith Little (R) of Navajo, New Mexico, both were members of the Navajo Code Talkers during World War II, attend a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the battle of Iwo Jima.