The Amber Alert for a 12-year-old boy from Mt. Airy has been canceled, but police say Anthony Manuel Diaz is still missing.

Diaz is 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 78 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The FBI released that the alert was canceled Sunday afternoon, but Mt. Airy Police told WFMY News 2 that Diaz hasn't been found as of 3:30.

Diaz was last seen wearing blue and grey pajamas with a shark on the shirt. He was possibly carrying a skateboard and a blanket.

Surry County Emergency Services posted to Facebook asking that people who have outbuildings in the area of Willow Street and surrounding areas to check them.

Anyone with information on Anthony Manuel Diaz should contact the Mount Airy Police Department immediately at (336)-374-0822, 911, or *HP.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users