VANCE COUNTY, N.C. — One North Carolina County is claiming the government shutdown is affecting its school lunch menu for local public schools.

Students at Vance County Schools (VCS) could notice their lunch options changing in the coming days. The school system says menus are being revised to a "minimum level," meaning menu items like fresh produce, bottled drinks and ice cream will be reduced or taken away "to conserve food and funding."

In a Facebook post, VCS says the policies will take place starting the week of Jan. 21.

Vance County Schools say they're having to revise their lunch menus to a 'minimum level' due to the government shutdown.

The minimum level includes one main dish, bread, two vegetables, one fruit and milk. Bottled water and juices will be unavailable after the current inventory is used up. No ice cream will be available and fresh produce won't be included except at elementary schools.

The district says its Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program is being decreased to two days a week. The nutrition program for students is self-supporting with federal funds providing meals.

The post concludes "We hope that normal lunch menus can be resumed as soon as possible once the shutdown has ended."

