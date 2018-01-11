Halloween may be over but do you still have a huge bowl of candy sitting at your house?

If you’re looking to get rid of those sweets but don’t want to throw them out, you may want to think about donating them. Several dentist offices and businesses in the Midlands are participating in the annual Candy Buyback.

Here’s how it works. Find a dentist office near you that’s participating, and they’ll ship it in care packages to troops overseas. In addition to some cash — usually $1 per pound of candy — most locations give out prizes to people who donate candy to the cause.

The founder of the buyback partnered with a Veteran's Organization to ship all of the candy donated along with toothbrushes to the troops. To date, more than 130 tons of candy has been collected nationwide.

To find a participating location near you, click here.

© 2018 WLTX