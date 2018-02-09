CBS -- Watch this car crash simulation: you have a child in a rear facing seat on the left and a forward facing seat on the right. The key is to see what happens with their spine and how the body is absorbing more of the crash effect in a forward facing seat than a rear seat.

That video has the American Academy of Pediatrics updating its car seat guidelines. Usually, a child would stay in this rear facing seat until they were 2-years-old but now, it's not the age. rather the height and weight that are the real guidelines.

“Even if their children's legs are longer than the car seat, they can easily folder their legs up into the car seat and it's actually much safer for their legs,” says Natasha Young of Safe Kids Worldwide.

The new policy also recommends older kids stay in forward facing safety seats and booster seats until they reach the max height and weight recommended by the manufacturer.

“When it comes to rear facing seats young says parents often make the mistake of turning their kids around too soon. A lot of times they want to see their child, entertain their child, especially if they are a little more fussy."

But she says a little fussiness is better than putting a child at risk of being injured in a crash.

