New Jersey votes to legalize recreational marijuana for adults

On Tuesday, NBC News projected that New Jersey voted in favor of legalizing the use and possession of marijuana for recreational purposes.

Voters in the state were asked to decide if recreational marijuana use should become legal for adults, specifically people 21 and older. It was already legal in the state for medical use.