New Jersey votes to legalize recreational marijuana for adults

NEW JERSEY, USA — The state of New Jersey voted to legalize the use and possession of marijuana for recreational purposes.
NBC News projected that vote in favor of legalization Tuesday night.
Voters in the state were asked to decide if recreational marijuana use should become legal for adults, specifically people 21 and older. It was already legal in the state for medical use.
New Jersey was among four states deciding on the legalization of recreational marijuana on Election Day. The other states with marijuana on the ballot are Arizona, Montana and South Dakota.