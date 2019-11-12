ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The city of Orangeburg and the Public Safety Department are cracking down on crime with the addition of several surveillance cameras throughout the city.

Chief Michael Adam of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety shares a little more about the strategy of the deployment.

"By putting cameras in the area where they’re needed the most helps us keep track of things that are going on" says Adams, "These cameras that have been placed throughout the city have helped us solve crimes. Everything from vandalism to homicide. So they’ve really paid dividends, they’re are a force multiplier for the agency. That silent sentinel will be out there on duty 24 hours a day they don’t blink, they don’t sleep so they’re always on duty."

The chief did not want to go into detail in regards to how many cameras have been installed and where they're placed in the city for security reasons.

The installment of cameras will be completed within the coming weeks.