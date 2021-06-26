New York to add 'X' gender mark on government IDs

The new law will take effect in 180 days.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New Yorkers will be able to designate their sex as “female,” “male” or “X” on a driver’s license and birth certificate under a law that Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he signed Thursday.

Nonbinary New Yorkers sued in March arguing the state was discriminating against them by failing to provide the “X” option to indicate nonbinary, intersex, undesignated or other.