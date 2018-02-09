BUFFALO, N.Y. - A local Buffalo woman just celebrated a major lifetime milestone.

Mamie Kirkland is celebrating her 110th birthday coming up on September 3.

Family and friends gathered today at the Ellicott Creek Banquet Facility in Amherst Saturday afternoon to celebrate life with Kirkland. Family members tell 2 On Your Side that there was 6 generations of family members present at the party.

Even at 110-years-old, Mamie can still party, check out her amazing dance moves:

Mamie was born in 1908. She has five living children, 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 83 great-great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-great-grandchildren.

What is her secret to longevity? 3 cups of Maxwell House coffee a day, no smoking a day in her life and never giving a worry.

Congratulations and Happy 110th Birthday, Mamie Kirkland!

© 2018 WGRZ