COLUMBIA, S.C. — Metered parking spaces around the city will be temporarily transformed into green public spaces for the City of Columbia’s 5th annual “Parking Day” Friday.

News 19 is joining in on the event.

Parking Day is an international annual event that puts the “park” in parking.

Throughout the day, activists and artists will convert curbside parking spaces around the city into creative spaces that demonstrate environmentally friendly concepts.

News 19 will convert three parking spaces in Five Points on Friday into a green space that demonstrates the threat climate change has on the world’s future food supply.

The parking spots are located on Saluda Avenue near Starbucks.

Our display will feature elements of our nationally recognized “Gandy’s Garden” which shows some of the ways we can live a more sustainable life in the South Carolina Midlands.

News 19 Meteorologist Alex Calamia will feature a few of the newest plants he'll be adding to “Gandy’s Garden” this fall.

He'll be at our display in Five Points to feature the beauty of outdoor spaces and share share some of the troubling climate trends that threaten our world’s future food security.

Our display will be open for visits from 10 am until about 4 pm Friday afternoon.

Share your love for our planet with us and visit our exhibit this Friday, September 20, at Five Points.

We’ll be celebrating urban green spaces, environmentally sustainable choices, and beautiful gardens.