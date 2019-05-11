COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina and the Nickelodeon Theater held a showing of the 1978 blockbuster, Superman: The Movie.

The 41 year old film features Christopher Reeve as Superman, alongside Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman and Margot Kidder.

The showing was part of the University of South Carolina Libraries’ Four Color Fantasies exhibit, which showcases an 180,000 item comic book collection donated by Gary Lee Watson.

Film goers say seeing the movie in theaters brought a sense of nostalgia.

"I was twelve years old and Christopher Reeve just caught my heart," says Janice Cowan. "It didn't matter if he was Clark Kent or Superman, he was wonderful."

"We're watching it and it was just wonderful. We were watching the opening credits and it's literally a who's who," says Scott Cowen. "You've got Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman. I mean, everybody was in that movie."

"I've seen this movie a hundred times, but this was the first time I've seen it since 1978, where it got a standing ovation," Mark Watts. "This movie has been universally lauded as one of the top 100 movies ever made and it's experiences like this that support that."

After the film a panel discussion was hosted by UofSC professor Mark Minett and News 19 Nerds own Leroy Green.