ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan issued an emergency alert just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

The alert was for Mason Hall, and it said "Run Hide Fight."

By 5:30 p.m. the university's department of public safety said "There does not appear to be an active threat to the community," but they are continuing to investigate.

U-M DPSS said at 5:20 p.m. there were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter and they advised anyone on campus to avoid Mason Hall. Following the all clear, law enforcement is still asking people to avoid the area.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff said "reports of shots fired on campus are unfounded at this time."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.