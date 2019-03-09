CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Preparations are currently underway in Clarendon County to assist residents who may be leaving the coast due to the possible impact of Hurricane Dorian.

On Tuesday, the county announced that all Clarendon County schools will dismiss early on Wednesday and that there will be no school on Thursday.

The county also says that shelters will be open at 4 PM Wednesday afternoon at Manning High School, Scott’s Branch High school and East Clarendon High School.

Anthony Mack, who works with the County's Department of Emergency services, says the County is ready to assist visitors and residents of the county.

"First responders have been making sure that their vehicles are prepared with the necessary equipment," Mack says. " Hurricane Dorian is still a formidable storm and we encourage everyone to stay vigilant because we don’t know the exact point it’s going to hit so we ask everybody to remain prepared.”

Mack says the county is expecting 2-4 inches of rain on Wednesday and Thursday and that they’re not planning on preparing sandbags for residents and local businesses. But he says that may change if the storm shifts.