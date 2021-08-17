x
No shot, no service: NYC businesses begin screening patrons

The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. That includes tourists.
Credit: AP
Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a COVID-19 vaccine card at a New York Health and Hospitals vaccine clinic in the Brooklyn borough of New York Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The clinic, serving 30 people getting vaccines Sunday, will expand to a twenty four hour, seven days a week operation starting Monday. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK — New COVID-19 measures in New York City are putting restaurant servers, bartenders and ticket agents on the frontline of enforcing vaccination rules. 

The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. That includes tourists. 

The new rules went into effect Tuesday, but enforcement won't begin until September. 

The rapid spread of the delta variant has caused infections and hospitalizations to soar in recent weeks. Mayor Bill de Blasio says that if more people don't get vaccinated, they risk being shut out from city amenities like restaurants, public performances and museums.

