No shot, no service: NYC businesses begin screening patrons

NEW YORK — New COVID-19 measures in New York City are putting restaurant servers, bartenders and ticket agents on the frontline of enforcing vaccination rules.

The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. That includes tourists.

The new rules went into effect Tuesday, but enforcement won't begin until September.