RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted 5-0 Thursday for a new election in the 9th District race after reviewing evidence that it was tainted by absentee ballot fraud.

The board will set the date of the election in a future meeting.

The race between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready was the nation's last undecided congressional race.

Harris called for a new election earlier Thursday. He was called to testify about what he knew about an absentee ballot operation during last November's election.

Following a long recess, Harris re-entered the hearing and released a statement requesting this new election. He admitted to the board that he had battled two strokes as a result of his recent illness. Harris said he struggled with his recollection Thursday morning.

"It's become clear to me that the public's confidence in the 9th district seat general election has been undermined to an extent that a new election is warranted," Harris said.

Late Thursday afternoon, North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes released a statement.



"We respect Dr. Harris' decision on behalf of the voters. This has been a tremendously difficult situation for all involved and we wish him the best as he recovers from his illness and subsequent complications. We will continue to work with legislators and investigators on how we can improve the electoral system so that these kinds of situations can be avoided in the future. The people of North Carolina deserve nothing less than the full confidence and trust in the electoral system. We'd like to thank the hard-working staff and members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections for their professionalism and dedication in this investigation."



McCready responded to the board's vote Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

"From the moment the first vote was stolen in North Carolina, from the moment the first voice was silenced by election fraud, the people have deserved justice. Today was a great step forward for democracy in North Carolina," the tweet read.

Harris was the apparent winner of North Carolina's 9th District race, but the results were never certified because of allegations of absentee ballot tampering.

A new NBC News analysis of raw state election data found that 3,510 absentee ballots requested district-wide were never turned in, and no vote was counted for those individuals by any other method. For Bladen County alone, that number was 472.

Affidavits released to the public revealed allegations from voters that their ballots were illegally collected and, in some cases, tampered or thrown out. Harris won by 1,557 votes in Bladen County and 61 percent of absentee ballots were cast in his favor, even though just 19 percent were requested by Republican voters.

