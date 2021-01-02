x
North Carolina stops issuing Confederate license plates

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL - JULY 11: A Confederate flag is seen during a rally to show support for the American and Confederate flags on July 11, 2015 in Loxahatchee, Florida. Organizers of the rally said that after the Confederate flag was removed from South Carolinas State House it reinforced their need to show support for the Confederate flag which some feel is under attack. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag. 

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the agency says removal of the license plate, issued to members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization, took effect Jan. 1.

A statement from NCDMV says it will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization entitled to a specialty plate, but the recognition doesn't entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on that plate.

 

