NEW YORK — New York State Attorney General Letitia James has appointed two attorneys to lead the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Former Acting U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark have been appointed to lead the independent investigation. They will be supported by Jennifer Kennedy Park, Abena Mainoo, and Yannick Grant.

Cuomo has faced at least five allegations of sexual harassment over the past few weeks, some coming from former aides.

"We are committed to an independent and thorough investigation of the facts,” said Attorney General James in a released statement. “Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law. There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve.”