All firework shows in Ocean City have been canceled after an accidental set off at the beach

Employees of the fireworks company received minor injuries late Sunday morning. No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured, Ocean City Fire Department confirmed.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — All firework shows in Ocean City have been canceled after an accidental set off happened on the beach late Sunday morning around 11 a.m., according to city officials.

Employees of the fireworks company received minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital by paramedics. No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured, the Ocean City Fire Department confirmed on their Facebook page.

"Our Fire Marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge," said Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers. "Prior to the fireworks being offloaded from the vehicle, Fire Marshal's secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured."

Social media filled with videos and photos of the explosion. Beachgoers can be seen dispersing near the growing cloud of smoke.

A Fourth of July fireworks display was set to be launched at 9:30 p.m. from the beach, just before a D.J. performance.

Officials have not given any word yet on how the unintentional discharge could affect the show.

So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7 — Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021