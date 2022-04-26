The home includes a golf simulator, home theater, swimming pool and more.

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio — It has been a few months since Odell Beckham Jr. was released by the Cleveland Browns – and now he’s selling his Northeast Ohio home in Columbia Station.

The home, which is 13,800 square feet, is listed by Megan Pettine of Keller Williams for $3.3 million across 2.132 acres of land. You can explore photos of Beckham's home for sale in the gallery below.

There are four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms -- but that's just the beginning... Other elements include a golf simulator, home theater, swimming pool with waterfalls and more.

Pettine tells 3News the property was officially listed last week. Here’s how the home is described from the Keller Williams listing:

This masterpiece offers all the finest amenities and appointments. Just over 10,000k in square footage the main attractions are the open concept floor plan, first floor primary retreat, state of the art home theatre/golf simulator, gourmet eat in kitchen, full finished lower level with bar, entertainment area, custom walk in closet. No need to leave home the backyard oasis includes outdoor kitchen, swimming pool with waterfalls and slide, custom dog kennels and personalized gym. Homeowner spared no expense building an Ophora water shed and system for optimal bathing and drinking water for the whole home.

The Browns released Beckham in early November last year. He then joined the Los Angeles Rams, which went on to win the Super Bowl back in February against the Cincinnati Bengals.

