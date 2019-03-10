COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina politicians are taking over the national stage.

From Lindsey Graham, Mick Mulvaney and Nikki Haley all in President Trump's inner circle to Mark Sanford running for President, SC Republicans are enjoying the spotlight.

On the Democratic side Jim Clyburn is the most powerful Democrat in the House as Majority Whip and has helped make South Carolina a necessary stop for any Democrat running for President.

How did this happen?

Why is the nation taking a special interest in the Palmetto state?

Off the Air's Leroy Green talks with Lauren Wilkie from the League of Women Voters and Todd Shaw a professor at USC to share their insight.

