Authorities announced Friday that 30,000 Fentanyl pills trafficked by a Mexican drug cartel were seized by authorities in Arizona.

Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior David Bernhardt announced the department’s Joint Task Force on Opioid Reduction seized the pills and more than a $100,000 worth of other illegal drugs during a recent operation in the state.

According to a release, the operation was related to a Bureau of Indian Affairs Drug Enforcement joint investigation.

Officials were investigating large amounts of fentanyl pills from a Mexican drug-trafficking organization being transported into the U.S. through the Tohono O'odham Nation.