GREEN, Ohio -- An 18-year-old man has been charged in the alleged rape of a 5-year-old girl he was babysitting.

The allegations came earlier this week when the girl's mother returned home and found the babysitter, identified as Sage Smerk, had left her daughter and 2-year-old son by themselves.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says Smerk admitted to sexually assaulting the girl when the mom called to ask why her children were left unattended.

After the mother reported the incident, deputies spotted Smerk’s vehicle on Mayfield Road. When they tried to pull him over, Smerk allegedly fled and fired an air pistol out of his window during the pursuit.

He was later arrested without incident on Maple Street in North Canton.

Smerk has been charged with rape and failure to obey an order of a police officer. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

