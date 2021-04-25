Ohio bar owner will not show NBA games until LeBron James is 'expelled'

The refusal air show the games until LeBron James is expelled comes after the NBA star Tweeted "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY" after the shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant.

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Cincinnati area bar owner is refusing to show any NBA games until NBA star and Ohio-native LeBron James is expelled from the league, according to the owner's Facebook post.

The owner Linnie's Pub in Delhi Township posted on social media saying Wednesday, "If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don't come to Linnie's Pub. We will not air them until Lebron James has been expelled from the NBA."

The refusal to show the NBA games comes after James made a now-deleted Tweet saying "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY" following the fatal Columbus police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

The Akron-native said he deleted the Tweet because it was being used to create more hate.

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

James caught wind of the bar's refusal to air the games and responded on Twitter.

Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp. 🥴 https://t.co/RRfRksjckM — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2021

Bryant was shot and killed by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon on Tuesday.

According to Interim Police Chief Michael Woods, a caller reported females were trying to stab people.

Body camera video from Reardon shows Bryant lunging at a woman with a knife before Reardon fired his weapon.