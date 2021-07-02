x
Ohio police chief seen putting KKK note on Black officer’s desk retires

Anthony Campo resigned Tuesday after Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring confronted him about the video.

An Ohio police chief seen in a surveillance video putting a note saying “Ku Klux Klan” on a Black officer's desk has retired.

Anthony Campo resigned Tuesday after Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring confronted him about the video showing Campo placing the note on top of a yellow jacket displayed like a KKK robe and hood.

No publicly available telephone numbers were found for Campo on Friday to seek his comment.

Union officials filed a harassment complaint after the officer found the note.

Bring says Campo told him it was supposed to be a prank. Bring called Campo's actions “embarrassing and disgusting.”

Campo was a Sheffield Lake police officer for 33 years and chief for the last eight. The Black officer has been with the department less than a year.