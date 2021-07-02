Ohio police chief seen putting KKK note on Black officer’s desk retires

An Ohio police chief seen in a surveillance video putting a note saying “Ku Klux Klan” on a Black officer's desk has retired.
Anthony Campo resigned Tuesday after Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring confronted him about the video showing Campo placing the note on top of a yellow jacket displayed like a KKK robe and hood.
No publicly available telephone numbers were found for Campo on Friday to seek his comment.
Union officials filed a harassment complaint after the officer found the note.
Bring says Campo told him it was supposed to be a prank. Bring called Campo's actions “embarrassing and disgusting.”
Campo was a Sheffield Lake police officer for 33 years and chief for the last eight. The Black officer has been with the department less than a year.