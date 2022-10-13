Firefighters responded at about 4 a.m. to a home in the 2100 block of Rusk St.

BEAUMONT, Texas — One person is dead following an explosion and fire early Thursday morning in Beaumont.

City of Beaumont firefighters responded at about 4 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2100 block of Rusk St.

At least one person died after there was an explosion and fire that destroyed a home according to a Beaumont Fire Department spokesperson.

As of 10:30 a.m. firefighters and investigators were still in the scene.

The wood frame home appeared to be completely destroyed.

A neighbor told 12News that a second home next door also caught fire and had heavy smoke and water damage.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.